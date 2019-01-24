Runners, take your mark: These are the craziest races in Orlando area in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you’re an avid runner or someone who just likes to hit the pavement for a few miles for a little fun, these are the races you should put on your calendar this year.

While Central Florida is full of road races, there are some pretty unique ones that may pique your interest.

Gateway to Space 5K/10K

This race takes place entirely on the Space Shuttle Landing Facility Runway. This is truly a one-of-a-kind course.

Feb. 3, 8 a.m.

Shuttle Landing Facility Runway

Kennedy Space Center

SR405

Titusville

Warrior Dash

This is not just running but fun obstacles, too, like the Warden’s Wall, Mrs. Muddington’s Mounds, Climb and Punishment and more.

Feb. 9

Revolution Off Road

4000 State Road 33

Clermont

Cupid’s Undie Run

Here’s your excuse to hit the road for a “brief” run in nothing but your undies and it is all for a good cause, as the run benefits funding neurofibromatosis research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation, the world’s leader in NF research.

Feb. 9, noon

Elixir

9 West Washington Street

Orlando

Quack Attack on Poverty 5K

Each runner is required to wear an inflatable duck-shaped pool float while they race through the 3.1-mile course that features bubbles, squirt guns and quack zones.

Feb. 16, 8 a.m.

Harbor Park at Lake Baldwin

Orlando

Orlando 5K Color Run

You start this race in a white T-shirt and finish up looking like a rainbow after massive color throws happen throughout the course.

Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

Bill Frederick Park

3401 S. Hiawassee Road

Orlando

Light up the Night 5K run

Race through downtown Winter Haven wearing glow in the dark gear, flashlights and other lighted accessories.

March 1

Central Park

325 Avenue A

Downtown Winter Haven

Great Inflatable Race

This race claims to be the bounciest fun run on Earth. You can jump, dive and bounce on custom inflatables while running the course.

April 13, 9 a.m.

Bill Frederick Park

3401 S. Hiawassee Road

Orlando

Pig Run – 5K

What makes this run unique? At the halfway point of the run, you can enter the famous “pig pen” to try and eat as many donuts you want before finishing the run.

April 20, 9 a.m.

YMCA at Northlake Park

9055 Northlake Parkway

Orlando

Watermelon 5K

Chow down on ice-cold watermelon on Independence Day while running a 5K in support of military veterans.

July 4, 7:30 a.m.

251 Park Avenue South

Winter Park

There’s nothing wrong with having a little fun while you’re running 3.1 miles or more. More races will be added later in the year when they are scheduled.

