Salt therapy brings relief to Cystic Fibrosis patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nine years ago, Cama Piccini was not only dealing with bad sinus infections, but also from Cystic Fibrosis, a condition that affects the respiratory system. Her pulmonologist told her about salt therapy, which she says has since eased her discomfort.

"It was very frustrating to count on medication as the only way to feel better, so I was looking for something more holistic, Piccini said. "After a while, like, biologically, things started changing and I was able to come off medications."

Piccini said that prior to the salt therapy, she used to have sinus surgery every two to three years. Since she started it, she's had one surgery in nine years.

Erica Abalos-Hernández, a mother of two, said constant headaches and a runny nose kept her unhappy for many years. After noticing the benefits of salt therapy, she started bringing her young daughter and baby boy to a "kiddie salt room."

"I feel like it's helped them stay healthy and, if they do have a cold, or, you know, any kind of bug, they're able to fight it much more quickly," Abalos-Hernández said.

Ashely Steiner, the founder of the salt room, said she had been struggling to find a way to relieve her 3-year-old son's painful ear infections.

After learning about it's effects in Europe and in Israel, she introduced that type of therapy in Orlando ten years ago. Steiner said the salt works as an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

"Those natural properties help it work. Whether it's COPD, allergies, sinus infections, asthma...," Steiner said.

By using a halo generator machine, the pharmaceutical grain salts are pulverized into tiny particles that are blown out into the room.

Steiner also said some of her clients include previous smokers who are looking for a way to get their lungs back to a healthy state.

News 6 at Nine reached out to a couple of allergists and pulmonologists for this story, but they declined, saying that salt therapy has not been medically proven to have any effects on patients.

