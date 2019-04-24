Scott Nelson, accused killer of Winter Park caregiver, to have competency hearing

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man charged with murder in a Winter Park caretaker's death is scheduled to appear before an Orange County judge on Wednesday.

The judge will decide if Scott Nelson is competent to stand trial. The hearing has been on hold for months since Nelson's arrest more than a year ago.

Nelson is accused of kidnapping and killing Jennifer Fulford in 2017. Her body was found days later in west Orange County.

Surveillance videos were later released of Nelson using the victim's credit card at an ATM following her disappearance.

Nelson faces a string of charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.



