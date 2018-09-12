News

SEA WEED: Bundles of marijuana wash up on Volusia beach

Officials: 23 stacks of marijuana found in package in Ormond-by-the-Sea

Beachgoers find packages of marijuana washed up in Volusia County.

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Beachgoers in Volusia County were surprised Wednesday morning when a package filled with marijuana washed up near the northern portion of Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Beach safety officials said someone reported the package, which had 23 smaller packages of marijuana inside, after they found it on the shore near the 1600 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m.

Photos showed the smaller bundles of marijuana wrapped in what appeared to be a type of clear plastic wrap and duct tape.

Officials said the marijuana was turned over to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to be destroyed.

Investigators have not said whether they know where the packages came from or if anyone will face charges.

The packages found Wednesday come after recent reports of marijuana being found in other parts of Florida.

A package containing marijuana was found washed up on a St. Johns County beach last week, according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies shared photos on Twitter over the weekend after more bundles of marijuana were found floating in the water.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone who comes across a package to report it to law enforcement officials immediately.

