Man broke into police vehicle, stole woman's car, Maitland police say

2nd person arrested in car break-ins near RDV Sportsplex

MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland police said a man who broke into several cars, including an unmarked police vehicle, before stealing a woman's keys and car, has been arrested.

A second person was also arrested in connection with the car break-ins, which were reported around 5:30 a.m. at the Dwell apartments near the RDV Sportsplex.

Officers said they discovered several cars, including an unmarked Orange County sheriff's vehicle, had been burglarized. No firearms were taken from the sheriff's vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

One of the men took the car keys from a woman, stole her vehicle and drove away, police said. The man crashed the stolen car on Keller Road and ran off, police said.

Both men were taken into custody by Maitland police.

Deputies from Seminole and Orange counties helped searched for the man.

Residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area near Keller and Maitland Summit Boulevard.

