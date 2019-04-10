Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - People are being asked to avoid the Winter Park area as authorities search for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery, according to police.

Winter Park officers said the search was underway shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday after the man used a note to rob employees at the TD Bank near Webster Avenue and Lee Road. Police said he did not use or imply that he had a weapon during the robbery and no one was injured.

According to police, the man, who is believed to be about 6 feet tall, was last seen walking north on U.S. Highway 17-92 in a white shirt, khaki pants and a red hat. A picture posted to the Winter Park Police Department's Twitter showed the man wearing dark-colored glasses.

Police said the incident prompted a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, and they warned drivers to expect traffic delays. As of 4:40 p.m., officers said they were still searching the area, with help from the Orlando Police Department's K-9 unit and air units.

We are still actively searching for the suspect with the assistance of the Orlando PD K9 unit and air support. Please avoid the area. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 10, 2019

The bank robbery comes one day after multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours searching for a man suspected of robbing a Winter Park doctor at gunpoint before crashing a stolen truck into a car, leaving two people critically injured. An hours-long search for the man turned up empty.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were connected.

No other details were immediately available.

