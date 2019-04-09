Winter Park, Casselberry authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Tuesday afternoon for a person suspected of armed robbery in the Winter Park area.

Winter Park police officials said the unknown person committed an armed robbery in the area of State Road 17-92 and Orlando Avenue, just south of Lombardi's Seafood near the railroad tracks. The person fled in a stolen truck, police said.

When officers attempted to stop the truck, the person fled north on Lake Howell Road into Casselberry, crashing at Lake Howell Road and Tuscarora Trail.

The person fled on foot and Casselberry and Winter Park police are searching the area.

Police said two people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the two people transported to the hospital is not known at this time.

Investigators are not sure if the suspect is still armed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.