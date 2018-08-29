Search underway for missing Florida woman

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Authorities are searching two counties for a missing Sebastian woman who vanished last week.

Sebastian police said Wednesday that Amanda Marie Stackelbeck, 32, was last seen Aug. 23.

Police said she may have gone to either Palm Bay or Barefoot Bay in Brevard County. Sebastian is located in nearby Indian River County.

Stackelbeck was described as a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and dark blond hair.

She was driving a 2004 midnight blue Ford Escape with the Florida license plate 6374YT, police said.

Anyone with information about Stackelbeck's whereabouts is asked to call Sebastian police at 772-589-5233.

