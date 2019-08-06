Search warrant executed at embattled Florida guardian's office

ORLANDO, Fla. - A search warrant was executed Monday at the office of a Florida court-appointed guardian accused of falisifying do not resuscitate orders.

Officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that a search was conducted at Rebecca Fierle's office on Hillcrest Street in Orlando but could not provide details on the scope of the warrant or what, if anything, was seized because the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Fierle resigned last month when she came under fire for abusing her power by filing do not resuscitate orders on many of the wards under her supervision without family or court permission. A judge stripped her of nearly 100 cases less than a month ago after the accusations came to light.

The cases were based in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Fierle has not responded to multiple requests for comment from News 6.

