FDLE launches investigation into embattled court-appointed guardian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Embattled Florida professional guardian Rebecca Fierle is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, just days after resigning from more than 40 guardianship cases in Seminole, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Fierle was removed by a judge from nearly 100 cases in Orange and Osceola counties last week.

She is suspected of filing a do not resuscitate order for a man against his wishes. The man, who the court put in her care, died.

Sources tell News 6 that the Attorney General’s Office is also investigating Fierle’s role in an estimated 450 cases in 13 Florida counties.

A spokesperson for the FDLE issued a short statement: “I can confirm that FDLE has an active investigation against allegations against Rebecca Fierle.”



