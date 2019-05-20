SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offer free admission to military veterans, their families

The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando (File photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images).

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both announced military veterans and their families can get in free this summer.

The offer starts May 20 and runs through July 15.

To claim the single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents, U.S. military veterans and retirees must visit www.WavesofHonor.com by June 9.

“Offering free admission through our longstanding Waves of Honor program is just a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve," the company’s CEO, Gus Antorcha, said in a press release.

The Waves of Honor program has provided more than 10 million free tickets since it started in 2005, the press release said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.