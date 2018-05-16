SeaWorld Orlando to offer visitors free beer all summer long

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's some news to raise a glass to: SeaWorld Orlando will be offering guests free beer beginning Friday until the end of summer.

As part of the promotion, visitors age 21 and older can go to Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio to receive up to two complimentary 7-ounce beers per visit. The park will start handing out the brews at 10:30 a.m. and continue to do so until one hour before the park closes.

Beer offerings will be rotated until the promotion ends on Sept. 2. Guests can expect to see Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light and Yuengling in rotation.

SeaWorld Orlando is also inviting guests to partake in the park's happy hour, featuring buy one, get one free offers at Flamecraft Bar and Sharks Underwater Grill Bar beginning at 4 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which is owned by the same parent company as SeaWorld Orlando, is offering the same deal.

For more information about visiting SeaWorld Orlando, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.