Second murder trial date set in Markeith Loyd case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, who faces a murder trial in September in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, will have a second murder trial in May 2020 in the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd, who appeared in court Wednesday, faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Sade Dixon and Debra Clayton.

Orange County Circuit Judge Leticia Marques, who recently took over Loyd's cases, said jury selection, which could take a month to complete, will begin Sept. 27 in the Dixon trial.

Marques also said the jury weill be sequestered.

If convicted, Loyd faces the death penalty.

