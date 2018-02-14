Second murder trial for Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward nears end

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys representing Bob Ward, the Isleworth millionaire accused of murder in the shooting death of his wife, are expected to rest their case.

Closing arguments could begin as early as Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom.

Diane Ward died of a single gunshot wound to the head in the 2009 shooting inside their mansion. Bob Ward repeatedly said he shot his wife during a 911 call.

“She’s dead. She’s done. I’m sorry,” he said in the call.

He later said that the gun may have gone off while he was trying to take it from her.

In 2011, Ward was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

An appeals court reversed the conviction last year, saying Ward's attorney did not properly object to evidence regarding his right to remain silent.

Ward served six years before the conviction was overturned.

"I wonder every day how a man can be in jail not only for something he did not do, but for something he was never once blamed for by people directly affected by my mom's death," Ward's daughter previously said in court.

Ward was released from jail last year after posting a $1 million bond, officials said.

