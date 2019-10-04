Security guard shot at Orange Blossom Center

ORLANDO - A security guard was shot after he tried to break up a fight between a couple Thursday night at the Orange Blossom Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man and woman were arguing on a MegaBus that had stopped at the Orange Blossom Center. They took the argument outside, and the man began arguing with a family member of the woman.

Authorities said a security guard that was present tried to break up the fight, but he was shot. Deputies said he was transported to a hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.