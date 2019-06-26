See where Florida ranks among most patriotic states

Pixabay

ORLANDO, Fla. - Independence Day is quickly approaching, and Floridians are prepping days, if not weeks, in advance. Parades, concerts and firework displays — you name it.

In case you were wondering, WalletHub compiled a list ranking states' patriotism and Florida came in at No. 20. Not bad.

New Hampshire takes the lead, according to the report. On the other end of the spectrum, New Jersey ranked least patriotic, landing itself at No. 50.

While pride for one's country can be expressed in various ways — paying taxes, serving in the armed forces or bulk-purchasing sparklers — researchers at WalletHub, compared all the states across 13 indicators of patriotism.

More specifically, analysts compared the 50 states using two key dimensions: military engagement and civic engagement.

Data from various sources, such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Peace Corps and so on, was used to grade each state on 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

The data set includes averages of military enlistees, AmeriCorps volunteers per capita and the amount of voters in the 2016 presidential election.

Analysts further broke down Florida's patriotism by the numbers, with 1 signifying most patriotic and 25 indicating the average.

Patriotism in Florida (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

11th – Average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults

28th – Active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults

22nd – Veterans per 1,000 civilian adults

1st – Civics education requirement

22nd – Share of adults who voted in 2016 primary elections

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.