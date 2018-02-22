Sentencing set for man who ran over Orlando police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man who ran down and badly injured an Orlando police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Edward Kelty, who was 17 at the time, struck Officer William Anderson with his car in 2015.

Anderson was injured so badly he had to retire from the police force.

Kelty pleaded no contest to aggravated manslaughter charges the day his trial was set to begin. He faces up to life in prison.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

