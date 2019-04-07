Severe weather causes damage in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Strong, gusty storms that rolled through the area Saturday night caused some damage in Winter Springs.

Downed trees and other storm debris littered the community Sunday morning, prompting city officials to post a message to residents.

"We hope everyone is safe after last night’s severe thunderstorm. Winter Springs Police and our Public Works crew have been working diligently to address impacted public areas in need of attention," the post on Facebook read.

The region started experiencing rain around 3 p.m. Saturday and by the late evening hours there had been reports of hail and significant winds as the storm moved east at about 10 mph. Winter Springs saw the worst of it around 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to bundle up storm debris so it can be picked up on the regularly scheduled yard waste removal day.

Critical debris, such as downed trees on public roads, can be reported by calling the public works department at 407-327-2669.

