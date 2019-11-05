Sex offender accused of groping Disney cast member

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A sex offender is accused of groping a cast member at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim was in a character costume taking photographs with guests Saturday afternoon when Brian Sherman and his wife approached and sat on either side of the woman.

Sherman kept telling the woman how much he loved her character, then wrapped his arm around her shoulder, records show.

The victim said she was uncomfortable and knew Disney policy prohibited her from being photographed with a guest's arm around her shoulders, but she was unable to move because she was pinned between Sherman and his wife, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Sherman reached his hand lower around the victim until he groped her breast for several seconds.

A Disney photographer and another cast member who noticed what was going on and how uncomfortable the victim was instructed Sherman to move his hand and pose like a prince, records show.

After Sherman and his wife left, cast members closed the grotto area and the victim immediately began crying and shaking, according to the report.

Deputies said they used photos from the Disney photographer to identify Sherman, 51, as a suspect.

He was arrested on a battery charge.

Records show that in 1991, Sherman was found guilty of sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12. He is a registered sex offender who lives in Orlando.

Orange County deputies are asking anyone who might have had an inappropriate encounter with Sherman to call them at 407-836-4357.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.