Shaquille O'Neal's 'magnificent' Isleworth estate for $28 million

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has listed his Isleworth estate at 9927 Giffin Court for $28 million. Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Dr. Phillips office is exclusively marketing the property. (Photo: Uneek)

WINDERMERE, Fla. - It took some time putting a price tag on Shaquille O’Neal's 31,000-square foot Isleworth mansion, because there aren't many other properties to compare the grand estate to, a Premier Sotheby’s International Realty spokesperson told News 6.

The former Orlando Magic player decided to sell his Isleworth home, which includes a 6,000-foot indoor basketball court, because the NBA legend isn't spending much time there with his new gig in Atlanta as a basketball analyst for TNT, said Elise Ramer, public relations director for Sotheby's.

Before Sotheby's listed the property on Thursday, O'Neal's realtor Danial Natoli first had to determine how to put a price on the custom luxury property.

"There is no house that is comparable on the market," Ramer said. "He had to go through the house for days."

And finding comparably priced homes in the same ZIP code for the 9927 Griffin Court estate was really hard, said Ramer. O'Neal's celebrity name attached to the property doesn't hurt the price either.

What's to love about the 12-bedroom waterfront home?

"The master suite is what everybody remembers," Ramer said. "The bathroom, that's Shaq size."

The "master retreat" takes up 900 square feet of the second level and includes a four-room closet, his and her master baths and two balconies.

"The house itself is just magnificent," Ramer said.

The 6,000-square foot indoor basketball court is a newer addition to the estate. There's a chef's kitchen with a six-foot granite-top cooking island and a 17-car showroom-style garage and gym. Also, another 2,000-plus-square foot garage with recording and dance studio.

And that's just inside the home.

O'Neal was permitted to clear foliage behind his home on Lake Butler, which means the property basically has a walk up beach, Ramer said.

The massive pool overlooking Lake Butler includes a deep end with the depth of 15 feet. There's an extra large sunken hot tub and a summer kitchen.

A Tiki-style cabana overlooks the beach of the lake next to the boat dock, complete with a Superman statue.

Say you're in the market for a very large home in a gated community, Ramer said not just anyone can call up Sotheby's and ask to schedule a viewing.

"There is definitely a screening process involved, they have to qualify," Ramer said. "You have to show you have the financial backing."

