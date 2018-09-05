Here's why a new Lake Nona park will serve food out of shipping containers

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A new entertainment venue in Lake Nona will redefine what it means to be "out of the box."

Boxi Park, an outside space that will feature restaurants, bars, live entertainment and more, all based out of shipping containers, will open in December 2018 in Lake Nona Town Center.

Officials from Tavistock Development Company, which is in charge of the project, said the concept will be the first of its kind on the East Coast.

The space, which is planned to cover 30,000 feet, will repurpose 12 shipping containers in single and multi-level configurations. These containers will host the space's two bars and multiple restaurants, while the rest of the space will be devoted to an outdoor stage, a dog park, a playground and volleyball courts.

Shipping container parks have been popping up all over the U.S. Many container parks give local chefs lower-rent spaces to cook, similar to food trucks. Large parks in Las Vegas and San Diego host concepts similar to what Boxi Park has planned, with live music spaces, restaurants and bars.

That rise is in line with the National Restaurant Association's 2018 trend predictions. The first and sixth trends predicted were "hyper-local" concepts and an emphasis on sustainability, respectively.

Boxi will fulfill both of those categories, according to Tavistock officials.

“We’re leading the way in Central Florida on trends in sustainable design while evolving the concept of food halls to create a destination-worthy attraction," Charles B. Lewis, senior managing director of Tavistock Group, said. "We’re really looking forward to using this platform to bring fresh F&B concepts to Lake Nona's growing town center.”

One of the most substantial attributes of a container park is its ability to grow.

The maneuverability of the individual shipping containers means the space can easily expand, which is in line with what Lake Nona has planned, according to officials.

Parking for Boxi Park will be available at an adjacent lot and Lake Nona Town Center's main parking garage.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.