Shirtless woman armed with asphalt block threatens officers, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Kissimmee woman threatened Melbourne police with an asphalt block outside a bar Wednesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Jane Rome, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. She posted $1,500 bail Thursday at the Brevard County Jail.

Police said Rome didn't just pose a threat to the officers. They also were concerned because she was staggering into traffic and appeared as if she may toss the block at a car.

Officers went to On the Rocks in the 400 block of South Babcock Street, north of Apollo Boulevard, about 3 a.m. Wednesday. There were complaints about an intoxicated woman outside the bar.

Rome, who wasn't wearing a shirt, was belligerent with police when they arrived, cursing at them and refusing to answer their questions, the affidavit states. She smelled of alcohol and fell down a few times, the officers said.

Rome grabbed a broken piece of asphalt and threatened to throw it at the officers, police said. Cars traveling on Babcock were swerving to avoid her, the affidavit states.

The officers subdued Rome and took her into custody, though she continued to struggle while they put handcuffs on her, they said.

