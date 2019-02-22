Shooter sought after 1 found dead near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. - A person was found shot to death in Orange County after deputies received a 911 emergency call, according to sheriff's officials.

The fatal shooting was reported at 7:10 a.m. in the Lake Florence subdivision near Ocoee.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the subdivision and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Deputies are searching for the shooter, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

