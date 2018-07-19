Shooting, crash near UCF prompt heavy police presence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash and a shooting near the University of Central Florida prompted a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near a RaceTrac gas station on Alafaya Trail, between Colonial Drive and Challenger Parkway.

University of Central Florida Police said that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire while on Alafaya Trail around 1 p.m. At least one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries and another person was detained, police said.

Authorities are looking for a white four-door Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and bullet holes on the driver's side, a news release said. UCF police said have been dispatched officers to campus entrances to make sure that vehicle does not enter.

Those involved in the shooting are not connected to UCF and officials said there's no threat to campus.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said at 2 p.m. that the shooting investigation was active and that more information would be released at a later time.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a man being placed in handcuffs and two SUVs with front end damage that appeared to have been involved in a head-on crash.

Florida Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Anyone who sees the vehicle described above is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.