Shooting draws large police presence in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at the scene of a shooting Friday night in Orange County.

Authorities first learned of the shooting at about 8:50 p.m. at 14211 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd., near Windermere, said Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Very few details are available at this hour.

News 6 is en route and will have the latest on ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.