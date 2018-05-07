Suspected shoplifter shot, killed by Orlando police at Colonial Plaza, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A suspected shoplifter shot by Orlando police officers Monday afternoon at the Colonial Plaza shopping center died after driving away from the scene, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Four people were involved in a shoplifting incident at 12:30 p.m. at the Marshall’s store in the shopping plaza near Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue, a loss-prevention officer told police. The four suspects were trying to get away when two Orlando police officers encountered them, Mina said.

Officers “in fear for their lives” fired at the car, that may have been driving at them, hitting the driver, who continued to drive away leaving the shopping center. A white Hispanic man was found dead in the vehicle at a crash site just north of Langford Park at Washington Street and Ceclia Lane, Mina said.



Two female passengers were taken into custody at the crash scene, and a third man, who jumped out of the vehicle, was arrested at at Colonial Plaza, Mina said. The man’s face was injured by glass debris, police said.



Mina said that it does not appear any of the suspects were armed.



The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure.

The two officers who fired their weapons were uninjured, and will be placed on paid leaving pending the outcome of the investigation.



Shoppers in the area at the time of the shooting told News 6 they saw the confrontation and heard multiple gunshots.



“I saw the police officer, right behind me, get out of his car, walk briskly to the car that they had, or minivan, and talking with them,” a shopper said. "It didn’t seem to go well and all I heard was 'pop, pop, pop,' I would say five (shots).”

Another shopper walking into Staples said she heard five or six gunshots and a car “scream out of the parking lot.”



MEDIA: In reference to the police activity in the 2600 block of E Colonial Dr, staging for information will be in the parking lot of the Plaza Live At 425 N Bumby Av. PIOs will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/1eZIbijGhM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018

Orlando police activity at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on May 7, 2018.

UCF police in the area of Colonial and Bumby Avenue responded to Orlando police activity at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on May 7, 2018.

