Orlando police investigate first homicide of 2019

A shooting is reported on Jefferson Street in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation Wednesday in Orlando.

The homicide was reported at 11:52 a.m. on Jefferson Street near Lee Avenue.

A witness told News 6 that the victim was shot in the head, but police have not released details about the shooting.

No details about the victim or suspected shooter have been released.

The shooting marks the first homicide of 2019 in Orlando.

