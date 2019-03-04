Shooting near Brevard middle school prompts search for suspects, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are investigating reports of a possible drive-by shooting near Stone Middle School with a second incident reported near Palm Bay High School on Monday.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, It was not immediately known if there were any injuries although police were investigating reports that at least one person was struck, said Cmdr. Marc Claycomb, of the Melbourne Police Department.

Police Activity - Please avoid the area of University Boulevard from Colbert Circle to LIpscomb Street. The Melbourne Police Department is conducting an investigation that involves road blockage on University Boulevard. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) March 4, 2019

Police were at the campus and searching for a possible suspect vehicle. No description was available of the car.

The incident happened about 4 p.m., about 30 minutes after school students are released to go home.

School district spokeswoman Nicki Hensley said the shooting occurred outside Stone Middle School in Melbourne, and the gunshot victim then drove to Palm Bay High School.

Hensley said Stone Middle, located on East University Boulevard, is dismissing students normally, but with increased law enforcement presence. Palm Bay High had already dismissed around 3:30 p.m., but additional law enforcement is at the campus.

Hensley said the shooting did not involve anyone from the school. The district does not believe the shooting was targeting the school or any students there.

