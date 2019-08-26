Shooting in Orange County prompts lockout at elementary school

Deputies respond to a shooting in the Conway area of Orange County. (Image: Troy Campbell/News 6)

ORLANDO, Fla. - An investigation into a shooting in Orange County prompted a lockout at a nearby elementary school, officials said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a shooting near Kingfish Street and Hoffner Avenue that appeared to be among family members.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting and is expected to survive, deputies said. Sheriff's Office officials said they did not immediately have details on a potential suspect.

Shenandoah Elementary School, on South Conway Road, was placed on a lockout and student dismissal was delayed as a precaution while authorities responded to the shooting.

During a lockout, no one can enter or leave a school's campus.

Parents were made aware of the incident through a phone call sent out by the school's principal.

"Shenandoah Elementary parents, this is principal Pamela Crabb calling to inform that our school has been placed in a lockout due to police activity in the area unrelated to the school. All students and staff are safe," the principal said in the call. "There will be a delay in dismissal while we wait for the all clear from law enforcement. Parents, please remember that during a lockout, no one will be allowed on or off campus. I will be sure to update you once the lockout is lifted."

No students were injured, according to school officials.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.