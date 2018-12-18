Stray bullet hits day care worker outside prep academy in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A stray bullet from a nearby shooting hit a day care worker who was sitting outside near Scholar's Prep Academy Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a call for the shooting near 900 South Ivey Lane in Orlando came in about 12:30 p.m. That address is near Scholar's Prep Academy, a school for K-12 students.

The occupants of two vehicles were shooting at the northwest corner of Gore Street and Ivey Lane, and one of the bullets hit the victim, a news release said.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

A student at the school said he was outside and saw the day care worker lying on the ground after the shooting.

"I saw people running, so I was running," Nathaniel Enos said.

Parents flocked to the school to pick up their children as news of the shooting spread.

"I was scared to death," Sherry Lewis said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies have blocked off the area around the school. They said one party involved in the shooting is cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting came hours after a separate incident in which a student was fatally shot in Orlando.

A 15-year-old Boone High School student was walking to school after 6 a.m. when he was fatally shot, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. Orlando police and Orange County deputies continue to investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

