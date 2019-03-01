Shooting threat puts Wekiva High School on lockdown

APOPKA, Fla. - A shooting threat shut down Wekiva High School in Apopka Friday afternoon, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the school's resource deputies requested a law enforcement presence at the school at 1:10 p.m., after they received a threatening phone call. The call said two men were on their way to "shoot up" the school, according to officials.

According to a news release, the school was put on lockdown and multiple authorities secured the school's campus to make sure no one arrived or left. The release states that the main school building was searched and that school administrators called parents to inform them of the incident.

Students have now been dismissed.

Officials said they believe there is no credibility to the threat, though the investigation is still open.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.