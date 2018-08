ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - When firefighters arrived at the scene of a car crash Thursday night, they found a person who had been shot, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck took place at Pine Hills Road, just south of Silver Star Boulevard, near Indialantic Drive.

The victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds, was located in an SUV.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.