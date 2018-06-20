Man fires shots at Orlando gas station for unknown reason

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man fired several shots outside an Orlando gas station Tuesday night, but no one was injured, police said.

The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven at Kirkman and Conroy roads.

Investigators said the man pulled into the gas station and fired at least three shots for an unknown reason.

No one was injured.

Police said they man was taken into custody and may have been intoxicated.

The man is facing misdemeanor charges.

