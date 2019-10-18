News

Show off your pub sub love with new Publix merchandise

Take a bite out of fashion with these new hoodies

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Publix)

If you love Publix subs, you can now show it off to the world. 

The popular grocery store chain has launched a line of merchandise highlighting your deli favorite. 

The line called “Fresh Goods” includes T-shirts, hoodies, a fanny pack, slides, socks and lounge pants. And don’t forget the BOGO-themed pillow.

(Credit: Publix)

And when you need a place to stash your sandwich, you can go for the Publix Sub Sack fanny pack priced at $19.95. 

The line offers a range of prices between $9.99 and $24.95. 

To see the full line, click here.

(Credit: Publix)


 

