Show off your pub sub love with new Publix merchandise

If you love Publix subs, you can now show it off to the world.

The popular grocery store chain has launched a line of merchandise highlighting your deli favorite.

The line called “Fresh Goods” includes T-shirts, hoodies, a fanny pack, slides, socks and lounge pants. And don’t forget the BOGO-themed pillow.

And when you need a place to stash your sandwich, you can go for the Publix Sub Sack fanny pack priced at $19.95.

The line offers a range of prices between $9.99 and $24.95.

To see the full line, click here.

