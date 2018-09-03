Sketch of man wanted in Florida toddler's disappearance released as search continues

LARGO, Fla. - Authorities have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Florida toddler.

Largo police showed the sketch of a man known as "Antwan" during a 4 p.m. news conference Monday, two days after 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was first reported missing.

Meanwhile, authorities said they're continuing to search for the missing toddler, but that their concerns are growing since it's been more than 24 hours since he went missing.

“We are going to find Jordan. That is our goal. That is what we’re here to do," an officer said during the news conference.

Crews have spent the last two days searching the area where the boy's 21-year-old mother said she last saw him.

[RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy after his mother was knocked out | What is the difference between an Amber Alert, Missing Child Alert?]

Officials said Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They accepted a ride in a white Toyota Camry from a man they did not know, who gave the name "Antwan."

An "altercation took place" inside the vehicle and Jordan's mother said she was hit in the face and knocked out, according to a news release. The release stated she woke up around 1:30 a.m. in a wooded area in Largo Central Park. Authorities said when Jordan could not be found after searching the area, they initiated the Amber Alert.

Police said Monday the woman's injuries to her head were consistent with ones that could have knocked her unconscious.

Authorities are now asking anyone who lives in the area where the boy was last seen to check any home surveillance cameras they may have.

Police are also asking people to keep an eye out for the Camry, as well as the man pictured in the sketch.

Antwan is approximately 25 years old and is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, dreadlocks and gold teeth. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

More than 40 tips had come in as of Monday afternoon, but police said none of them offered investigators any solid leads.

During the news conference, reporters asked whether previous calls to 911 that took place at the residence could be tied to the boy's disappearance. Investigators said that, as of now, they do not believe they're connected.

The search for Jordan wrapped up early Monday afternoon due to weather, police said. It is expected to continue Tuesday.

Jordan was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive. He is reported to be about 2 feet 6 inches tall weighing 30 pounds. Jordan was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black-and-white stripe and black Nike sneakers with black socks. He has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.