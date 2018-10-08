Small airplane makes hard landing next to Titusville road

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A small airplane having engine trouble made a hard landing Monday, just off of State Road 407, near Interstate 95 in Titusville, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Two passengers were aboard the aircraft. Their conditions were not immediately known. The landing took place about 11:15 a.m. Monday, near State Road 407, just west of Interstate 95. No roadblocks were reported.

The pilot of the plane was apparently attempting to land at Space Coast Regional Airport off of Golden Knight Boulevard. The pilot reported that the aircraft was showing low oil pressure, prompting the emergency measures.

Fire crews and police were at the site. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are conducting an investigation.

Aircraft incident. Assisted SCRA ARFF. Aircraft low oil pressure & forced landing on 407. @BCFRpio assisting as well. 2 on board, no injuries. Contact Spacecoast Regional for further info. pic.twitter.com/PtoXJfcFDv — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) October 8, 2018

