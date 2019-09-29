Small plane crashed and caught fire in DeLand, leaving 3 people dead

DELAND, Fla. - A small plane crashed and caught on fire around 4 p.m. Sunday in DeLand, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities don't know what caused the plane to crash, but they said the units first on the scene discovered three people with no pulse at the scene of the crash.

The plane is a Cessna 421, according to reports.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash,

The Volusia County Sheriff's Department said the plane crashed in a wooded area near State Road 44 and Grand Avenue.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay with News 6 for more updates.

