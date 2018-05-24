Small plane crashes near Spruce Creek Fly-In, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - For the second time this week, a small plane has crashed in a wooded area near Spruce Creek Fly-In, officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies referred to the incident as a crash, but said they are still trying to determine if the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane went down in the woods about 50 feet from a resident's yard at 2160 W. Spruce Creek Circle at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Only the pilot was on board the small propellor plane, deputies said. The pilot was described as a man in his 60s or 70s. He suffered a minor head injury in the crash but he is not a trauma patient. It's unclear if he will be transported to a hospital.

On Tuesday night, a Cessna 140 crashed in the same neighborhood. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said student Nandish Patel, 22, died in the crash and instructor Chase Zinn, 23, was seriously injured.

When contacted about the incident on Thursday, Embry-Riddle officials said they had no information to provide.

