News

Smoke pours out of Orange County food packaging facility

No injuries reported in incident

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Smoke poured out of a food packaging facility early Monday in Orange County.

A fire was reported at the facilty on Jetstream Drive near Weatherbee Road, southwest of Orlando International Airport.

More News Headlines

It took a while for firefighters to determine the source of the fire, but Orange County Fire Rescue said a burned out electrical panel was to blame.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.