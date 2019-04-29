Smoke pours out of Orange County food packaging facility

ORLANDO, Fla. - Smoke poured out of a food packaging facility early Monday in Orange County.

A fire was reported at the facilty on Jetstream Drive near Weatherbee Road, southwest of Orlando International Airport.

It took a while for firefighters to determine the source of the fire, but Orange County Fire Rescue said a burned out electrical panel was to blame.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke coming from a food packaging center near S. Orange Ave. & E. Wetherbee Rd. @news6wkmg OC Fire rescue trying to find the source pic.twitter.com/1DA2LfNM6S — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 29, 2019

