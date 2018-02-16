Snapchat video promising 'Round 2 of Florida' shooting causes scare

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Snapchat video that promised "Round 2 of Florida tomorrow" caused concerns in Central Florida, although the threat originated in South Carolina.

A student was arrested in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, after a classmate showed the video, which displayed a masked teen holding a gun, to a parent, who alerted authorities.

"They also helped us identify the suspect who sent the post, who turned out to be a freshman at Broome High School," Spartanburg County police Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

Deputies went to the teen's home to investigate.

"They talked to the parents first," Bobo said. "I think he woke up and came out of his bedroom while they were there. He said, 'What's going on?' They said, 'We'll talk to you in a minute.' He said, 'Is it about the picture?'"

Deputies said the mask and an "authentic looking" assault weapon were found in the home. The boy did not have any real weapons, deputies said.

The teen, who said the video was posted as a joke, faces charges of disturbing a school.

The Snapchat video went viral in Central Florida, prompting several calls to local law enforcement agencies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a message on its Facebook page about the video.

"MCSO patrol deputies are currently being flooded with calls of concern over an apparent Snapchat threat that shows a teenage boy taking a picture of himself in a bathroom mirror with a gun," deputies said. "There is currently no active threat to Marion County students. Thank you to the concerned parents and students who called us to report this incident.

The video comes two days after 17 people were shot and killed in a South Florida high school.

In an unrelated case, Daytona Beach police said a Mainland High School student was arrested Thursday on allegations of making a "disturbing post" on social media.

"He threatened violence against the school and was quickly arrested under the Baker Act," police tweeted. "This is extremely serious. If you hear something, see something, call us."

Volusia County Schools also said it was made aware of two bomb threats, but they turned out to be fake.

Meanwhile, two bullets were found in a weight room at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona. It's not known how they got there.

Also on Thursday, a Lake Nona High School student was arrested after officials said he was found with a BB gun and a knife on campus. The incident prompted Orange County Public Schools officials to step up random screenings at its schools.

