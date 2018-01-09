Social media threat made against Ocoee High School, principal says

OCOEE, Fla. - A social media threat was made against Ocoee High School on Tuesday, but police said the campus community is not at risk.

The exact nature of the threat was not immediately available.

"At this time it had been determined there is no current threat to the school or the safety of the

students and the campus is operating as normal. The City of Ocoee Police Department is

committed to partnering with Ocoee High School and Orange County Public Schools to ensure

the safety of all faculty and students," the Ocoee Police Department said in a news release.

Ocoee High School principal Laura Beusse sent a recorded message to the campus community, notifying them of the social media threat and commending the students who reported it.

"We ask that you please use this opportunity to speak with your student about the severity of making threats and remind them that the consequences for making a threat can be life-changing," Beusse said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.