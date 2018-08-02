Solar panel installation in downtown nears completion

ORLANDO, Fla. - The roof of the City of Orlando's Records Building is serving as a home to over 230 new residents, all of which will soon be working to produce energy nonstop. The 9,500 foot space is blanketed in solar panels, the products of which will make the city's energy portfolio over 10 percent renewable.

The panels, which cover over a football field and a half's worth of space, are nearly complete. City officials said the array will be finished once final inspections occur next week. Over the solar array's lifespan, energy produced will save the city over $112,000.

Officials said the city is committed to having all municipal electricity come from completely renewable sources by 2030.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.