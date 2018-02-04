'Star Wars' star Harrison Ford to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

Harrison Ford (Han Solo) has been busy as of late, appearing in the sci-fi action movie "Ender's Game," the thriller "Paranoia," the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" and the comedy "Anchorman 2" in 2013 alone and then joining the cast of "The

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - "Star Wars" star Harrison Ford will fly into the Space Coast this week to watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch.

The 75-year-old actor best known as Han Solo in the "Star Wars" film series was the pilot of the Millennium Falcon. In a nod to "Star Wars," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the Falcon rockets are named after the iconic ship, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

As of Sunday, the weather looks promising for the inaugural flight of SpaceX's highly anticipated Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Forecasters expect an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions during a window that runs from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at pad 39A, according to the Air Force.

The 230-foot-tall, three-core rocket will carry CEO Elon Musk's personal 2008 Tesla Roadster, an all-electric sports car, to be hurtled into deep space to test the rocket's capabilities.

According to some chatter on Reddit last week, this is not the first time Ford has flown into the Space Coast for a SpaceX launch, News 6 partner Florida Today. The social media chatter suggests that the megastar landed here on his own plane Jan. 30. The SpaceX Falcon 9, however, was delayed and launched Jan. 31 instead. It is not known whether Ford was here for that.

Scooplet: Harrison Ford is heading down to Kennedy Space Center to view the #SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch next week. After all, it was named after his old ride. — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) January 30, 2018

