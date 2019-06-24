2 NASA missions launching on Falcon Heavy will improve future space exploration

File photo: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from pad 39A. SpaceX and the U.S. Air Force are targeting June 24, 2019 to launch 24 payloads from Kennedy Space Center on a Falcon Heavy.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A NASA spacecraft with “green propellant” and a space atomic clock will launch on the third flight for SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Monday night.

SpaceX and the U.S. Air Force are targeting a four-hour window opening at 11:30 p.m. to launch Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

According to the Air Force launch forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of good launch conditions during the window.

Watch the countdown and launch live on ClickOrlando.com and learn more about some of the 24 payloads lifting off Monday night below.

The 24 payloads include missions with the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2 (STP-2), for NASA, NOAA, the U.S. Air Force and multiple research institutions.

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock

What time is it? Space time

Atomic clocks, which use mercury ions to measure time, are not a new concept, but ground-based atomic clocks are bulky and not easily transportable. For the last 20 years, scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have been developing a deep space atomic clock to utilize this technology for space exploration.

A test version of the Deep Space Atomic Clock will launch with STP-2 to try out this concept for one year.

The spacecraft is about the size of a loaf of bread and uses less than two cans of tuna worth or mercury ions, according to NASA.

NASA says the atomic clock can eliminate spacecraft time errors down to 1 microsecond per decade.

The mission will benefit future spacecraft navigation accuracy and radio science.

"This new capability could forever change the way we conduct deep-space navigation -- by eliminating the need to 'turn signals around' for tracking," according to NASA.gov.

Ball researchers, seen here testing the Ball SmallSat in a Ball Aerospace clean-room facility, and their NASA and Air Force partners will launch GPIM to space in June 2019. (Ball Aerospace/NASA)

The space fuel of the future

NASA and Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. have developed a fuel for spacecraft that could be more efficient-- resulting in longer missions -- and environmentally friendly.

The Green Propellant Infusion Mission, or GPIM, will also reduce hazards with fueling spacecraft and cut down the amount of ground processing time to launch, according to NASA.

"We are increasingly reliant on satellites for communications, for monitoring weather and conditions on Earth and for exploration of the universe," NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate associate administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a news release. "It's important that we develop technology that increases protections for launch personnel and the environment, and that has the potential to reduce costs."



When NASA announces the end of a planetary science mission -- think Cassini at Saturn or Messenger at Mercury -- it's typically because the spacecraft has run out of fuel.

The SmallSat launching this week will test the new "green" propellant, which will provide a safer alternative to toxic chemical propellants currently used, and which, in turn, could mean longer duration missions for spacecraft in deep space.

[LISTEN BELOW: WKMG's Emilee Speck discusses the upcoming SpaceX launch on Supercluster's podcast]

More launch facts

Bill Nye's nonprofit The Planetary Society is launching its second mission with Falcon Heavy.

LightSail 2 is a small spacecraft, known as a CubeSat, which will further test a propulsion system using a large sunlight-powered sail. The second mission follows LightSail 1. The Planetary Society raised $7 million through donations and crowdfunding to make LightSail-2 possible.

The concept of solar sailing dates back to Carl Sagan, the late science communicator who co-founded The Planetary Society. Sagan even showed off a light sail model on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in the 1970s.

SpaceX "used" boosters ready to launch STP-2. (Image: SpaceX)

The landing and recovery

SpaceX plans to land the Falcon Heavy's three boosters after launch. The side boosters come back to Cape Canaveral at SpaceX's Landing Zone 1 and 2. The center core will land on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You out in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the first time SpaceX's heavy lift rocket will launch on boosters previously used on another Falcon Heavy.

This mission marks the first reuse of side boosters that flew on a previous Falcon Heavy mission pic.twitter.com/4Zl7miTQ24 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2019

SpaceX also may attempt to recover the rocket's nose cone, or fairings, in which the payloads are enclosed. Another boat called GO Ms. Tree has a giant net to catch the $6 million rocket nose cone.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.