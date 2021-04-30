WATCH LIVE: Remembrance ceremony for NASA Astronaut Michael Collins

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA astronaut Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic first steps on the lunar surface, is expected to be honored Friday with a remembrance ceremony at Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Complex.

The astronaut died of cancer Wednesday in Naples. He was 90.

The ceremony, meant to honor his life and legacy, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday outside Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, according to a news release from KSC.

According to the space center, Collins joined NASA as part of the third group of astronauts in 1963. He went on to fly on two missions, Gemini X in 1966 and the famous Apollo 11 in 1969. During Gemini X, Collins became the first person to perform two spacewalks. Collins also served as the Command Module Pilot on Apollo 11.

While he didn’t land on the moon with fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, Collins played a critical role in making sure the crew returned home safely by performing the final re-docking with the Lunar Module, nicknamed “Eagle,” after Aldrin and Armstrong ascended from the lunar surface.

Collins was inducted into four halls of fame, including the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) in 1985, according to KSC.