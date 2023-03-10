Crew-5 to undock from space station, splash down off Florida coast

Some astronauts will soon be coming home.

NASA is set to provide coverage of Crew-5 team’s return from the International Space Station early Saturday.

According to NASA, the crew is scheduled to undock from the space station at 2:05 a.m., with a splashdown time of 9:19 p.m., which will wrap up a nearly six-month science mission for the astronauts.

The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the agency’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts on its initial launch, will autonomously undock and depart from the ISS, ultimately splashing down at one of seven landing zones off the coast of Florida, NASA officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Coverage is set to begin at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: