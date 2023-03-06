SpaceX targeting Thursday afternoon for OneWeb launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday to deliver a payload of satellites for OneWeb.

The SpaceX launch is targeted for 2:15 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

OneWeb is an internet company that uses a satellite constellation. OneWeb is hoping to provide global, 24-hour service either this year or next.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth and land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, so be prepared for sonic booms.

Launch weather is nearly perfect for Thursday, with forecasters seeing only a 5% chance of weather causing a problem.

This will be the second rocket launch expected on the Space Coast this week. Relativity Space is expecting to attempt the maiden launch of its 3D-printed rocket.

When either launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

