WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: NASA, Axiom Space reveal new moon spacesuits

HOUSTON – NASA and Axiom Space on Wednesday will demonstrate a prototype of the spacesuit that Artemis III astronauts will eventually use to explore the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Axiom Space will preside over remarks, an exhibition of the moonwalking system and a Q&A session with media and students at Space Center Houston in Texas. The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Axiom Space in June of last year was chosen along with Collins Aerospace to develop NASA’s next generation of spacesuits, instructed to have units ready for demonstration in a “relative environment” — either on the International Space Station or in a simulated environment — by 2025. Come September, Axiom Space secured the contract to tailor the Artemis III mission, picked to help land astronauts near the lunar South Pole.

The reveal will include a peck of participants, including Bob Cabana, NASA associate administrator; Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson Space Center director; Lara Kearney, NASA Johnson Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program manager; NASA astronaut Kate Rubins; Michael Suffredini, Axiom Space president and CEO; Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space; Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space; Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander; and John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot.

According to NASA, the path that’s so far led to Wednesday morning’s showcase reflects a new approach to working with its commercial partners in a way that “leverages industry capabilities and NASA’s expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible.”

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface advance our capability for human exploration in space. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery. This experience prepares us for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars. Mar 8, 2023 MEDIA ADVISORY M23-024 | NASA, Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Moon Mission Spacesuit

ClickOrlando.com will stream the reveal live at the top of this story when coverage starts.

