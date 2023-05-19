NASA to announce 2nd contractor for Artemis lunar lander development

An artist’s concept of a suited Artemis astronaut looking out of a Moon lander hatch across the lunar surface, the Lunar Terrain Vehicle, and other surface elements.

WASHINGTON – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will accompany fellow agency heads Friday morning to announce another contract in the development of a sustainable human landing system — aka a lunar lander — for the Artemis V moon mission.

The event at NASA’s Washington, D.C., headquarters will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Joining Nelson will be Jim Free, associate administrator of NASA HQ’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, and Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager of the Human Landing System Program at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

Whichever company is selected to help create the Artemis V lunar lander system will join SpaceX in the same category, as NASA has already awarded a contract to the California-based company for Artemis-related sustainable lunar lander development.

NASA is partnering with industry providers to develop, build, test, and launch innovative and technically advanced landers for the Artemis Generation. The second selected company will design, develop, test, and evaluate a human landing system under the Next-STEP Appendix P broad agency announcement for sustaining lunar development. The agency already is working with SpaceX to develop landers for the Artemis III and Artemis IV missions. NASA.gov | NASA to Select Second Lunar Lander Partner for Artemis Moon Mission

