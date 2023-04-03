75º

LIVE

Space News

NASA set to reveal astronauts crewing the Artemis II mission

News briefing will be held at 11 a.m. Monday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Artemis, NASA, Space, Space News, Kennedy Space Center, Brevard County
NASA is set to announce the astronauts for the Artemis II mission on Monday.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is set to announce the astronauts who will crew the Artemis II mission as early as 2024 on Monday.

Space officials will reveal the four astronauts—three from the U.S. and one from Canada—who will fly around the moon on the historic mission at an 11 a.m. news briefing.

NASA has its sights set on November 2024 to send the astronauts on the 10-day moon mission, the first of its kind. The space agency will launch a crewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft to the moon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This follows NASA’s delayed but successful Artemis I mission, which launched on Nov. 16, 2022, after multiple setbacks.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email