NASA set to reveal astronauts crewing the Artemis II mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is set to announce the astronauts who will crew the Artemis II mission as early as 2024 on Monday.

Space officials will reveal the four astronauts—three from the U.S. and one from Canada—who will fly around the moon on the historic mission at an 11 a.m. news briefing.

NASA has its sights set on November 2024 to send the astronauts on the 10-day moon mission, the first of its kind. The space agency will launch a crewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft to the moon.

This follows NASA’s delayed but successful Artemis I mission, which launched on Nov. 16, 2022, after multiple setbacks.

